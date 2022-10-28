Derry bookstore wins Best Business in the Families First NI Awards

Little Acorns Bookstore in Derry has been awarded Best Business at the recent Families First NI Awards held at the Roe Park Hotel in Limavady on Sunday October 23.

Established in 2011, Little Acorns Bookstore has an overall stock of over 40,000 books, and specialise in Irish-related subjects, authors and publishers.

Owner of Little Acorns Bookstore, Jenni Doherty, said receiving an award for doing something she loves and following her dreams is an honour.

Speaking to the Derry News she said: The Families First North West Awards was a wonderful night and we shared the table with Lisnagelvin Primary School who also picked up an award. The atmosphere, camaraderie, food and ceremony was second to none.

"To win the Families First Business Award, in recognition of doing something I love, following a dream and making it my life's commitment is a real honour; especially in any business, which can be so competitive, but also to be acknowledged in my own area is brilliant.

"It makes all the hard work, long hours and dedication worthwhile and to feel that you are part of the wider community. Businesses have endured and weathered many obstacles and tough times the last few years -Brexit, lockdowns, rise of energy costs, rates increase, cost of living- so to be still in business in these current times is testament to the loyal and book-loving folk of Derry, Donegal and beyond as it is them that have kept Little Acorns Bookstore thriving."

Over the last year, Little Acorns Bookstore has also scooped Overall Business of the Year Award at the North West Business Awards and The Irish Book Awards Regional Bookshop of the Year.

Jenni was also winner of the North West Business Awards Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 and a finalist in the Derry Journal Business Person of the Year 2022. Jenni was then selected as one of the Bookseller Association Book Heroes of the Year 2022, one of two chosen from the island of Ireland.



Commenting on this, Jenni said: "Each and every nomination, vote and acknowledgement is never taken for granted. They are uniquely special and greatly appreciated.

"I like to believe that my late parents are looking down with pride as it has been, from a very early age, their encouragement of following my dreams, working hard and a love of literature that has led me to where I am today."

In early 2023, Jenni is moving into a bigger premises on Great James Street, which she hopes will be the store's 'forever home.'

Jenni continued: "I have moved premises six times since 2011 so hopefully the new store will be my forever home. It will carry more stock and I plan to open Ireland's first Typewriter Museum- I've a collection of over 125- have space to host and hold readings, book launches and literary events. I also hope to employ more staff too."

Jenni said there are rewards with running her small business but sacrifices too, "Running an indie business has great rewards but also sacrifices- mentally, physically and financially-but where it takes a village to raise a child, I truly believe that it takes a community to curate, create and cultivate a bookshop.

"A sense of humour, pride and stubbornness helps too. I am just the lucky key holder entrusted to unlock and look after its magical treasures and the wonderful characters that visit. I spend more time in the bookshop than at home, and there’s no better industry nor city I’d rather be in."

Families First NI hosts some of the biggest awards ceremonies across the province, shining a light on the best within the family industry.

The awards cover a broad spectrum of industries that service the family sector and recognise those that go over and above what's expected and those people who go the extra mile to exceed expectations.

You can pop in to Jenni's Little Acorns bookstore at: 11 Foyle Street, Derry, BT48 6AL.