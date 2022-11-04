Welcome for introduction of Bogside safety railings 

'Installation of barriers will help keep pedestrians and motorists safe' - Cllr Patricia Logue.
There has been a welcome for the introduction of safety railings adjacent to Dove Gardens and Durrow Park in the Bogside.
Sinn Féin Moor Councillor Patricia Logue said: “I would like to thank the Department for Infrastructure for introducing these railings adjacent to the pedestrian ramp at Durrow Park.
“Residents had contacted me concerned that a child on a bicycle, a pram being pushed, or a pedestrian couldn’t quite easily go out onto the road at this spot.
“This is a very busy road and is just across the street from the junction for the right turn under the Lecky Road flyover, which is always extremely busy with vehicles.
“So, the installation of these barriers will help keep pedestrians and motorists safe in the times ahead."
