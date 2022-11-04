Jail for man who shouted 'Sieg Heil' and made a Nazi salute.

A man who shouted 'Sieg Heil' and made a Nazi salute while shouting racist abuse in Altnagelvin Hospital has been jailed at Derry Magistrate's Court today.

Anthony Martin Bradley (47) of Melrose Terrace in Derry admitted two sets of offences.

The court heard that on September 16 at 11.20am police were called to Altnagelvin Hospital to a report of a disorderly male.

They were told Bradley had attended the hospital for treatment and brought with him a bag of beer.

Staff believed he was drinking in the hospital and the beer was taken from him and he started swearing and shouting.

He shouted he was 'not going anywhere' and it was believed he could assault someone.

Bradley shouted about 'Paki b-----d' and said this would not have happened if he was 'a Paki'.

He then made the Nazi salute and had to be escorted from the hospital.

When police arrived staff told them Bradley had gone towards Tescos and they found him in the car park.

At interview he admitted to disorderly.

The court heard about another incident on June 20 at 3.50pm when police were called to Clooney Terrace where Bradley was sitting in the middle of the road with his arms folded.

He refused to move for police initially but then did but refused to give his details.

When asked for his name he said it was Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck.

He told police he did not like 'blacks or Chinese'and added' I am white and proud of it.'

When placed in a cell van Bradley kicked the door.

Defence solicitor Keith Kyle said the court would be' appalled' by the facts but added Bradley had pleaded guilty.

He said that to his client's credit the matters did not escalate into full scale violence.

The solicitor said that both offences were due to the consumption of alcohol.

District Judge Barney McElholm said this man had done nothing to address his alcohol problem.

He said this was 'vile racist abuse' and in his report Bradley said it didn't matter to him that it was a hospital but the judge said 'it matters to me.'

Judge McElholm said this was 'absolutely appalling and disgraceful behaviour in front of children and sick people.

He added that only an immediate custodial sentence could meet the seriousness of the offences.

He sentenced Bradley to a total of 7 months in prison.