17-year-old youth released on bail on Friday at Derry court charged with breaching his bail

A 17-year-old youth who was released on bail on Friday has appeared at Derry Magistrate's Court today charged with breaching his bail.

The youth who cannot be named due to his age appeared charged with an alcohol breach of his bail after he had a reading of 91mgs more than twice the legal limit.

Bail was opposed due to the risk of re-offending and the fact that the defendant continued to offend.

Defence counsel Sinead Rogan said the defendant was released on Friday.

She said the High Court had accepted there was a risk of re-offending.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that what he found 'objectionable' was that some people were deemed to be 'entitled to bail no matter what they did' then a few days later when they turned 18 it was a completely different matter.

He went on: "It seems to me that these young people can do whatever they like.

"This young man is drinking himself into a very serious health issue."

The judge said it would be 'a waste of time, money and effort' by him to refuse bail so he released him to appear again on November 15.