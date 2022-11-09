Search

09 Nov 2022

PSNI release man in probe into 'shots fired at Derry bonfire'

PSNI appeal on alleged sexual assault in Derry

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Nov 2022 1:33 AM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

A 25-year-old man arrested in the Derry area on Tuesday morning, 8th November, has been released following questioning.

He was arrested under the Terrorism Act by Detectives from the Police Service’s Terrorism Investigation Unit, investigating reports of shots being fired at a bonfire in the city in August.

A number of searches were also carried out and items were seized for further examination. The investigation continues.

Detective Inspector Clara Heaton said: “Today’s arrest and searches are part of an ongoing investigation into criminal activity and a number of items have been seized and removed for further examination.

“Enquiries are still ongoing into this incident, which was reported on Monday 15th August.

"Anyone with information, or who may have captured footage which may assist enquiries, is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 2217 of 15/08/22."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/ You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media