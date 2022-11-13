Derry charity celebrate successful ‘Transform Your Trolley’ programme

Some delicious dishes by local cook Patricia Lynch, advice on how to eat well on a budget and some fantastic fun was had by all taking part in the Old Library Trust’s ‘Transform Your Trolley’ programme over the past few weeks at the Creggan centre.

The event, part of the OLT’s ‘Transform your Trolley’ programme, saw the delivery of a nutrition programme over six weeks, supporting the luncheon group to improve their food shopping and eating habits by providing interactive cooking and nutritional sessions.

Held on Wednesday afternoons, the Old Library Trust, recruited the support of local cook, Patricia Lynch to deliver in person the cooking demos, which showcased step-by-step how to create simple, quick, and nutritious meals.

Additional to the wonderful dishes served up, the OLT’s Julie White, led a weekly discussion and some activities on nutrition with each session focusing on key areas such as creating a balanced shopping list, meal planning, how to eat well on a budget, how to cook basic nutritious meals, and making use of leftovers.

Delighted with how the programme went over the weeks and the openness of the participants to try out new recipes, Julie said: ‘It has been great to deliver our programme to our senior residents.

'They have been so engaging throughout, getting involved in discussions and activities.

'They have also been so open and willing to try new recipes and even tried their hand at home to recreate some of the recipes developed with Patricia. It was learning through fun and everyone enjoyed it!’

Sabrina Lynch, OLT, and Patricia Lynch, Cookery Facilitator, pictured with the ladies who attended last week’s ‘Transform Your Trolley’ at the Old Library Trust, Creggan, Derry. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

The programme which is funded by Safefood is part of a wider partnership with the Healthy Living Centre Alliance that will see Healthy Living Centres across Northern Ireland deliver a range of programmes, with the aim to support, encourage and promote making small positive changes to how we shop and eat food.

For more information on future programmes, contract reception@olt.ie or call 028 71373870.