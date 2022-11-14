Search

14 Nov 2022

Derry court told Donegal woman caught drink driving made 'a catastrophic misjudgement'

Man returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on 28 charges

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Nov 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

A Donegal woman who was unfamiliar with the roads in Derry drove while over the limit and found herself driving towards a police vehicle on the wrong side of the carriageway Derry Magistrate's Court heard today.

Charlene Lapsley (31) of Milltown in Raphoe in County Donegal admitted a charge of driving with excess alcohol on November 12.

The court heard that police were on mobile patrol at 5.35am and just turned off the lower deck of the Craigavon Bridge and saw a car coming towards them at speed on the wrong side of the road.

They had to take evasive action and then pursued the vehicle using lights and sirens.

They stopped the vehicle at Foyle Road and an evidential breath test revealed a reading of 76mgs.

Defence solicitor Paddy McGurk said Lapsley was in Derry to visit a friend and had taken a few drinks.

He said she made 'a catastrophic misjudgement' and decided to drive home early but as she did not know the roads she ended up driving towards the police vehicle.

He said this was a 'morning after' case but would have 'severe consequences' for her.

Lapsley was disqualified for 12 months and fined £250.

