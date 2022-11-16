Aontú hosting 'Cost of Living' public meeting.

A public meeting to discuss the current 'cost of living' crisis is to be held in the city.

The meeting in the City Hotel, on November 24, at 8pm, is being hosted by Derry City and Strabane District councillor, Emmet Doyle (Aontú), who will be joined by party leader, Peadar Tóibín TD.

Cllr Doyle said: “I see the pressure our community is under day in and day out as a result of rising costs and no support from any level of government. Aontú have been at the forefront of providing practical support in the District either by adding money to the hardship fund, promoting warm banks or by providing free solid fuel to constituents.

"People need to know that we stand with them and are prepared to do whatever it takes to support them through what will be a difficult winter.

"I want to encourage as many people to come to the meeting, not just to hear what we are trying to do as a party but to listen to the impact the current crisis is having on households.”

Commenting on the public meeting, Peadar Tóibín said: "Coming up to Christmas many families are more sharply feeling the impact of the cost-of-living crisis.

"The Stormont parties are playing political playground games instead of addressing this overwhelming crisis. From health to housing, we’re ordinary people are paying the price for their posturing. We are now in a situations were families are having to decide between heating their homes or putting food on the table. This is not acceptable. We need real change."

All are welcome to attend.