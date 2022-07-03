Search

03 Jul 2022

Noah Williams finishes fifth on final day of World Aquatics Championships

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Jul 2022 10:25 PM

Noah Williams forced a fifth-placed finish in the men’s 10m platform final to close the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.

The British hope could not quite make the podium, with team-mate Matty Lee finishing eighth.

The silver-medal pair from the men’s 10m synchro could not quite add further podium glory as the 2022 tournament came to an end.

Yang Jian took gold, defending his title as China completed a clean sweep of diving golds at the championships.

“It would be easy to say I’m disappointed, being six points off a medal, but realistically if you had told me I would come fifth before I came out here I’d have been thrilled,” said Williams.

“It was a really solid performance today. None of my dives were spectacular, but they were all consistent and solid, so I’ll definitely take it.

“I wouldn’t really say that this competition has been my peak, but we were definitely trying to peak for it.

“So hopefully for those next competitions, we can try some other techniques and see if they work.”

Japan’s Rikuto Tamai took silver, with China’s Hao Yang claiming bronze.

Britain’s Lee admitted he was satisfied with finishing eighth.

“I’m really happy with everything, it’s my first individual final for a long time, so I’m happy just to get there,” Lee said.

British duo Desharne Bent-Ashmeil and Amy Rollinson earlier finished ninth in the women’s 3m synchro final.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media