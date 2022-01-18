Extension plans at Drumoghill NS get a timely boost

Plans for an extension at SN Naomh Colmcille in Drumoghill have taken a big step forward.

The extension project at the school has received approval to proceed to tender under the Additional School Accommodation Scheme.

The news was confirmed on Monday by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue.

“This progress is positive news for the community and for the staff, students, and parents of the school,” Minister McConalogue said.

“I thank Minister Norma Foley for confirming the news and for the work of the principal, the staff, students and parents of the school for progressing the project.”

McConalogue thanked Councilors Donal Coyle, Ciaran Brogan and Donal Kelly for their work with the school community.

The project will consist of one classroom and one new SET room and will benefit the school and the greater school community who depend upon the school.

In May, 2021 plans were submitted for works at the 84-pupil school.

Fr Martin Cunningham, on behalf of the school’s board of management, lodged planning permission.

Proposed development works were to include the demolition and removal of an existing single-storey portacabin classroom, with the erection of a standalone pitched roof classroom to the rear of the existing school building and works at the front entrance.

Councillor Coyle welcomed the news.

He said: “This is great news for Drumoghill NS.

“I am delighted and welcome the announcement by Charlie McConalogue, confirming that the extension project for the school has received approval for one classroom and one SET room, which will benefit the principal, staff, pupils and the wider community.”