Donegal people to enjoy extra bank holiday on March 18

The government has signed off on a new Bank Holiday this year and the good news is that we get to enjoy it every year, going forward.
NEW: Cabinet has given the go-ahead to an extra Bank Holiday on March 18th this year. It will move to St Brigid's Day from 2023.— Seán Defoe (@SeanDefoe) January 19, 2022
The new holiday will be held on the after St. Patrick’s Day this year but will be at the beginning of February from 2023 onwards. The date will be used to remember and recognise the people who died and frontline staff who worked throughout the pandemic.
Ministers also today signed off on a once-off, tax-free €1,000 bonus for frontline healthcare workers who were in settings exposed to covid during the pandemic.
Speaking at Government Buildings today, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath said the €1,000 tax-free benefit for healthcare workers acknowledges their “heroic efforts” during the pandemic.
Tánaiste Leo Vardakar has said the new bank holiday on March 18 will recognise all workers’ efforts since the start of the pandemic/ The cash bonus for medical workers is an extra ‘thank you’ for going ‘above and beyond’ | Read more: https://t.co/okXaZzc2US pic.twitter.com/IuWJsRPBVb— RTÉ News (@rtenews) January 19, 2022
