Search

20 Jan 2022

Appeal lodged against development at centre for people with disabilities 

The Bluestack Special Needs Foundation has been granted planning permission to build a covered deck area

Bluestack Special Needs Foundation

The Bluestack Special Needs Foundation  works with families who have dependants with physical, sensory and intellectual, and mental health disabilities

Reporter:

Declan Magee

20 Jan 2022

Email:

declan.magee@iconicnews.ie

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála against the decision to grant planning permission to a centre that supports families of people with disabilities to construct a covered deck area.
The Bluestack Special Needs Foundation was granted planning permission to build a 28 square metre covered outdoor deck in the rear garden of its premises at Glebe near Donegal Town. The charity works with families who have dependants with physical, sensory and intellectual, and mental health disabilities.

The appeal against the decision to grant planning permission has been lodged by a local resident who had objected to the plans raising concerns about the visual impact of the proposed development, and the fact that trees had been cut down on the site which adjoins the Donegal Bay special area of conservation and special protection area.

READ MORE: Appeal lodged against decision to refuse planning for  west Donegal wind farm

In its decision to grant planning permission, Donegal County Council said there are no tree preservation orders on the site and the development would not impact the nearby protected areas.

Planners said they had no concern about the low-impact design of the outdoor decking area.

The local authority said it would not impose development contribution scheme charges as it would be unreasonable to do so as the applicant is a charitable not-for-profit organisation that is dependent on donations.

The council granted planning permission last month with four conditions.

An Bord Pleanála says a decision on the appeal is expected in May. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media