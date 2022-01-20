Ashling's murder put 'terrible fear' in people

The murder of Ashling Murphy as she went for a run in Tullamore has put “a terrible fear” into women in Inishowen, according to Lifeline Inishowen.

Mary Doherty, who manages the organisation, a service provided for women and children affected by domestic violence, said: “There are so many women, older and younger, who are all afraid now. It has put a terrible fear in people.

“I am thinking of that lovely poem Michael Joseph put up on Facebook, 'Down by the Canal'. It was really appropriate. 'Down by the canal, Her teaching all done, An ordinary thing, She went for a run'. Ashling Murphy was just going for a run and she ended up dead.”

Lifeline Inishowen and Inishowen Together organised a vigil in Carndonagh on Friday in memory of Ashling, a teacher and talented musician. Similar vigils took lace throughout Inishowen and Donegal and across Ireland.

Speaking to Inish Live, Mary Doherty said, everyone in society was responsible for making the changes needed in the wake of the terrible event.

She said: “We are all responsible. In all honesty, everybody in society is responsible for making the changes. We have to teach our young people respect, and it is not just respect for women, it is respect in general. We also have to speak out if we see anything going wrong, not just accept it.

“We as a society have to stand up and say, 'This is wrong' and we have to teach our young people to respect. It is sisters, aunts, mothers, grannies. Ashling's death is affecting everybody. It has given that fear.

“We have talked about nothing else since and maybe this is where the awareness raising starts. It think it is very important to say, and it is being said, this is not about men against women. This is about everybody working together to make sure we all feel safe in our own environment.

“I think it is also very important that we talk to young people. It has to start there. It is not men against women. We want men to stand up and say, 'This is wrong'. All men aren't bad. It would scare me if it was being portrayed as men against women. It should not be that. We should all be standing together and saying, 'Abuse, attacks, whatever, we want our children to feel safe when they go out.'”

Ms Doherty said she would ask people to talk to their young people.

She added: “Lifeline Inishowen goes into schools and does a programme called, 'Healthy and Unhealthy Relationships'. We talk in general about self respect, respecting other people and gender equality, not just about domestic abuse.

“Sometimes, on a broader note, I am worried by the things which are being accepted in society and are wrong. There is nobody saying no. All abuse is wrong.”

For further information on Lifeline Inishowen contact: support@ldvs.org or phone: 074 93 73232, Monday to Friday, 10am to 1.30pm.

Down By The Canal

By Michael Joseph

Down by the canal

Her teaching all done

An ordinary thing,

She went for a run

Two decades, three years

Bright as the sun

Life was just starting,

She went for a run

Down by the canal

The headlines now stun

Another woman's life,

She went for a run

They'll blame the "man"

He had problems you see

Sorry, not good enough

The problem is WE

Raise our boys better

Call our friends out

Don't let them whistle

Don't let them shout

A stranger did this

But we're part of the blame

No more excuses

Put them to shame

Sisters, friends

Mothers, aunts

They keep on dying

At random, by chance

Hold to account

The toxicity

Refuse to be a part

It's complicity

Her name was Ashling

Not long ago 21

Now asleep forever

She went for a run

Down by the canal

She will teach everyone

A reminder eternal

She went for a run

Ashling Murphy

RIP