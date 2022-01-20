Search

20 Jan 2022

Ashling's murder put 'terrible fear' in people

Everyone in society responsible for making the changes' - Lifeline Inishowen

Carndonagh vigil in memory of Ashling Murphy

Carndonagh vigil in memory of Ashling Murphy

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

20 Jan 2022

Email:

Catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

The murder of Ashling Murphy as she went for a run in Tullamore has put “a terrible fear” into women in Inishowen, according to Lifeline Inishowen.

Mary Doherty, who manages the organisation, a service provided for women and children affected by domestic violence, said: “There are so many women, older and younger, who are all afraid now. It has put a terrible fear in people.

“I am thinking of that lovely poem Michael Joseph put up on Facebook, 'Down by the Canal'. It was really appropriate. 'Down by the canal, Her teaching all done, An ordinary thing, She went for a run'. Ashling Murphy was just going for a run and she ended up dead.”

Lifeline Inishowen and Inishowen Together organised a vigil in Carndonagh on Friday in memory of Ashling, a teacher and talented musician. Similar vigils took lace throughout Inishowen and Donegal and across Ireland.

Speaking to Inish Live, Mary Doherty said, everyone in society was responsible for making the changes needed in the wake of the terrible event.

She said: “We are all responsible. In all honesty, everybody in society is responsible for making the changes. We have to teach our young people respect, and it is not just respect for women, it is respect in general. We also have to speak out if we see anything going wrong, not just accept it.

“We as a society have to stand up and say, 'This is wrong' and we have to teach our young people to respect. It is sisters, aunts, mothers, grannies. Ashling's death is affecting everybody. It has given that fear.

“We have talked about nothing else since and maybe this is where the awareness raising starts. It think it is very important to say, and it is being said, this is not about men against women. This is about everybody working together to make sure we all feel safe in our own environment.

“I think it is also very important that we talk to young people. It has to start there. It is not men against women. We want men to stand up and say, 'This is wrong'. All men aren't bad. It would scare me if it was being portrayed as men against women. It should not be that. We should all be standing together and saying, 'Abuse, attacks, whatever, we want our children to feel safe when they go out.'”

Ms Doherty said she would ask people to talk to their young people.

She added: “Lifeline Inishowen goes into schools and does a programme called, 'Healthy and Unhealthy Relationships'. We talk in general about self respect, respecting other people and gender equality, not just about domestic abuse.
“Sometimes, on a broader note, I am worried by the things which are being accepted in society and are wrong. There is nobody saying no. All abuse is wrong.”

For further information on Lifeline Inishowen contact: support@ldvs.org or phone: 074 93 73232, Monday to Friday, 10am to 1.30pm.

Down By The Canal
By Michael Joseph

Down by the canal
Her teaching all done
An ordinary thing,
She went for a run

Two decades, three years
Bright as the sun
Life was just starting,
She went for a run

Down by the canal
The headlines now stun
Another woman's life,
She went for a run

They'll blame the "man"
He had problems you see
Sorry, not good enough
The problem is WE

Raise our boys better
Call our friends out
Don't let them whistle
Don't let them shout

A stranger did this
But we're part of the blame
No more excuses
Put them to shame

Sisters, friends
Mothers, aunts
They keep on dying
At random, by chance

Hold to account
The toxicity
Refuse to be a part
It's complicity

Her name was Ashling
Not long ago 21
Now asleep forever
She went for a run

Down by the canal
She will teach everyone
A reminder eternal
She went for a run

Ashling Murphy
RIP

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media