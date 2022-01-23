Search

23 Jan 2022

Creeslough campsite named 'Ireland’s Best' and three Top 10s for Harvey's Point

The Wild Atlantic Camp topped its category, while there were three top 10 places for Harvey's Point. Silver Strand, the V Spa at Villa Rose Hotel, the Yellow Pepper and the Gateway Lodge were also highly commended by the Independent.ie Reader Travel Awards

The Wild Atlantic Camp in Creeslough received excellent reviews from Independent.ie readers

Reporter:

Alan Foley

23 Jan 2022 6:33 AM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Donegal was well-represented in the Independent.ie Reader Travel Awards, with the Wild Atlantic Camp being named as ‘Ireland’s Best Campsite’ for 2022 and Harvey's Point gaining three Top 10 places.

The camp in Creeslough includes facilties from astroturf pitch to playground, footgolf, tennis court and nine-hole pitch-and-putt course and is near to local attractions such as Glenveagh National Park, Doe Castle, Ards Forest Park and Horn Head Peninsula. Guests can stay in glamping villas, pods, bell tents or cabins, and there are tent and touring pitches too.

Independent.ie reported its readers said: "Again and again, you cited the 'great modern facilities' at Wild Atlantic Camp. 'Vibes' one reader wrote simply. 'It’s fabulous, clean, with excellent facilities' said another. 'My wee boy said it was his favourite holiday ever — I think that’s reason enough!

"'Brilliant' and 'super-friendly staff' made a big impression too, 'going out of their way to help and make your stay as comfortable as possible.' you said. Readers dubbed it 'spotless,' 'so clean and tidy; and “well-run”. This is 'a very child-centred camp with lots of play facilities”, you told us, while couples also 'raved about their stays.'"

The complex offers specialist glamping accommodation which includes luxury glamping villas, contemporary glamping cabins, insulated glamping wooden pods, large canvas bell tents and serviced motorhome pitches.

"We are unbelievably honoured and so grateful to receive this award and we would like to extend a huge thank you to all our amazing guests and followers for voting for Wild Atlantic Camp as your favourite travel campsite and holiday destination. Thank you from all the staff and management," read a social media post from Wild Atlantic Camp on hearing of the award.

From the results announced, Harvey’s Point got three top 10 places - they were fifth in 'Ireland's Best Breakfast,' eighth in 'Ireland’s top 10 pet-friendly stays' and also 10th in 'Top ten hotels'. The Irish Examiner also yesterday included Harvey's Point in their '20 great trips around Ireland to discover for your summer 2022 staycation'.

Other Donegal successes in the Independent.ie Reader Travel Awards were Silver Strand in Malin Beg, which was ninth in 'Ireland’s top 10 beaches', while the V Spa at the Villa Rose Hotel, Ballybofey, was listed 10th in 'Ireland’s top 10 spas,' Letterkenny's Yellow Pepper was eighth in 'Ireland’s Top 10 outdoor dining experiences' and The Gateway Lodge on the Lough Eske Road, Donegal, came ninth in the 'Ireland’s top 10 B&Bs' category.

