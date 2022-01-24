Fancy exploring ancient history in East Donegal?

A view of Stranorlar's main street from years ago
The next meeting of the Ballybofey and Stranorlar and District Historical Society takes place tonight, Monday, January 24 in the Henderson Hall, Golf Course Road, Stranorlar at 7.30pm.
All existing members are invited to return for a host of activities planned for 2022 and remember, new members are always welcome.
The annual subscription of €10 should be paid at the meeting.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.