Abbey Vocational Students make waves with Commotion in the Ocean

Transition year students from the Abbey Vocational School (AVS) in Donegal Town are participating in the Young Social Innovators Competition and Young Environmentalist Awards with their project Commotion in the Ocean.

Ava Kennedy said: "Our group hopes to bring about awareness on how people can reduce their carbon footprint and in particular reduce the amount of pollution that is entering into our seas and oceans damaging marine life."

The project is inspired by the acclaimed wild life presenter, David Attenborough, who said: “The ocean’s power of regeneration is remarkable – if we just offer it the chance”.

"We have this choice and together we can make this change," the AVS students say.

"We have put a bin down on the pier to show people how much litter can be prevented from going into the water," they said.

Please follow this interesting project on Instagram on @commotionintheocean_avs and share their profile so they can gain more followers and educate people on this situation.