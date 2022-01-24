Abbey Vocational Students make waves with Commotion in the Ocean

Kayleigh Boyle, Ava Kennedy, Scott Browne and Maeve McCauley
Transition year students from the Abbey Vocational School (AVS) in Donegal Town are participating in the Young Social Innovators Competition and Young Environmentalist Awards with their project Commotion in the Ocean.
Ava Kennedy said: "Our group hopes to bring about awareness on how people can reduce their carbon footprint and in particular reduce the amount of pollution that is entering into our seas and oceans damaging marine life."
The project is inspired by the acclaimed wild life presenter, David Attenborough, who said: “The ocean’s power of regeneration is remarkable – if we just offer it the chance”.
"We have this choice and together we can make this change," the AVS students say.
"We have put a bin down on the pier to show people how much litter can be prevented from going into the water," they said.
Please follow this interesting project on Instagram on @commotionintheocean_avs and share their profile so they can gain more followers and educate people on this situation.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.