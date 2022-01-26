Beating the January Blues and knowing when - and who - to ask for for help

January can be one of the most challenging months of the year, when people often hit a low after all the build-up to Christmas.

It is also a time when people struggle with credit card debt and other financial difficulties.

This year we are still living with the effects of Covid-19 in our community. And while there is much optimism since the easing of restrictions were announced, for some people, this represents a whole new level of fear and worry.

So what can we do to beat the January Blues?

And what professional help is available in Donegal for people who are developing or living with mental illness?

January Blues

The term January Blues may seem somewhat flippant in the context of crippling mental illness. But recognising and addressing early indicators that all is not well can help prevent more serious and complex problems from taking hold.

The January Blues can range from feeling ‘a bit off’ to a heavy tiredness that isn’t helped by sleep, difficulty with concentration and memory, being more worried or anxious than usual, change in eating habits, mood swings, or feeling unsociable.

The main thing is to know what is normal for you, and therefore to recognise that something has changed.

Many of these symptoms will ease as Christmas becomes a distant memory, the days start to get longer, and signs of spring give us a mental and emotional lift.

However, there are a lot of things you can do to help nip these symptoms in the bud and stop them developing into something more serious.

Self Help

We are all familiar with the basic self-help advice at this stage - get out in the fresh air and exercise, drink plenty of water and try to eat well.

But we put so much pressure on ourselves to start a new fitness regime or diet on January 1 when really, it can be really hard to get motivated in the depths of winter.

It is in our animal nature to slow down and conserve our energy during the winter, so don’t be too hard on yourself.

Instead, pick an activity that you enjoy, like a walk on your favourite beach, and use the occasion to get out for some gentle exercise and to meet up with family or friends.

Shop smart so that there is plenty of healthy food in the house. Make or buy delicious, nutritious soups that are a lovely winter comfort food.

Take small, consistent health steps now to get through the winter, and by the time spring comes, you could well be raring to go with that new exercise plan. And you’ll have a much higher chance of success because you will be working with the natural rhythms of the season.

Gentler forms of exercise such as yoga can be really helpful at this time of year. So too can complementary therapies such as reflexology, massage, kinesiology, and many more.

These therapies provide much needed ‘me time’ while also benefiting your overall mental, physical and emotional health.

There is also a lot to be said for doing things that make us smile - gardening, taking photos, listening to a favourite song, reading, creative endeavours, having a coffee and catch up with friends - the simple things are often the most effective.

January can be a time when underlying problems and suppressed past traumas bubble up from below the surface.

If this sounds familiar, then perhaps the time has come to make an appointment with a counsellor or psychotherapist. It may turn out to be the best decision you ever made.

Mental Illness

If you are concerned that you or someone close to you is going through something more serious than the January Blues, trust your intuition.

As with physical illness, the earlier that mental illness is diagnosed and treated, the better the outcome.

Here in Donegal, Connect Mental Health is an excellent resource for all aspects of mental illness and mental wellbeing.

Its mission is: “To improve the county’s understanding of, and attitudes to, suicidal behaviour, mental health and wellbeing.”

The website gives a very helpful overview of common mental health conditions. These include panic attacks, depression, anxiety, bi-polar disorder, stress, eating disorders, schizophrenia, self harm and suicidal thoughts. There is helpful advice on where to get emergency help as well as longer term support services for these conditions.

People can also find a comprehensive list of mental health services and other useful resources in Donegal. It will help people to find support if they are suffering from addiction, have experienced any type of abuse, or may need support in the areas of sexuality and gender identity.

Help is at Hand

While there are many services there to help with mental health problems, if you or someone around you is in immediate danger, you should call 999 or 112.

People can also contact the free 24/7 text service, providing everything from a calming chat to immediate support for people going through a mental health or emotional crisis. Text HELLO to 50808, anytime day or night.

Synonymous with supporting those in crisis, the Samaritans provide a free 24 hour listening service at 116 123.

GPs can help too, and are well placed to have a good idea of what services are available in your area.

So whether you are feeling in a bit of a post Christmas rut, or are concerned for your mental health, you are not alone.

Help is at hand from professionals and trained volunteers who can guide you through the next steps.

All you have to do is make that call.