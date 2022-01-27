Glenties Harvest Fair is on the cards for 2022

Hopes that Glenties Harvest Fair will go ahead
The committee of the Glenties Harvest Fair are looking towards the next festival with fervour and enthusiasm.
The committee met for the first time on Wednesday night to discuss holding this year's harvest fair.
The pandemic adversely affected the fair and many people were disappointed as a result. The fair has been a firm favourite with many people over the years.
They decided this week, that the festival will go ahead if no more restrictions are introduced.
The festival is due to take place between September 8 to 12.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.