All systems go for Bundoran 10 event which takes in the stunning local scenery

The Bundoran 10 replaces the Cara Bundoran Run
Preparations are well underway for the first annual Bundoran 10 event, in association with Tir Chonaill Athletic Club, which will take place on Saturday March 5 in the seaside town.
The successor event to the Cara Bundoran Run will use the same scenic route through Bundoran, Leitrim and conclude on the stunning Rougey Walk with runners and walkers finishing at the Main Beach.
With just over four weeks until the 10 mile walk and run, preparations are an advanced stage as the Bundoran 10 committee ensure the route is ready, participants informed and registered and checklists checked off.
Race director Eamon Harvey said: "We would encourage anyone who is still considering entering to get registering as soon as possible and to ensure a spot and to guarantee one of the limited stock of t-shirts available for the event."
Registration is online only via www.discoverbundoran.com/bundoran10 or www.myrunresults.com
