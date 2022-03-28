Works commence on the first phase redevelopment of Burtonport harbour

The first phase of the redevelopment of Burtonport harbour is now taking shape after work on the site over the past few weeks.

One of the iconic buildings to be removed as a result of this, the former Burtonport Fishermen's Co-operative building was reduced to rubble last week. Others either have gone or are about to go in moves that will change the look of this area of the village.

This phase of the project is a part of the wider Ailt an Chorráínn and Oileán Árainn Mhór, Harbour to Island regeneration project which has a total value of €4.1m.

Welcoming the progression of the project to site Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Jack Murray said the council has been developing, with much success, an ambitious programme of rural regeneration and development projects committed to the renewal, investment and liveability of our rural towns and communities.

"This was the first such project to progress to the site when the works on Oileán Árainn Mhór commenced in May 2021 and I am delighted for the Ailt an Chorráínn community that works on the first phase redevelopment of the harbour have now also progressed to site.”

The project has been described by the council as a transformative physical, environmental, social and economic development project with place based change at its centre.

Letterkenny-based firm McDermott & Trearty Construction Ltd have been appointed by the council to deliver this phase of the project (Phase 1). As locals and visitors have already experienced, it addresses dereliction within the harbour environment and will provide for its transformation to a new high performing multi-user space with modern transport infrastructure, public amenities and parking.

Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District, Cllr Marie Therese Gallagher believes the project will create wonderful opportunities to support new and emerging businesses in the fishing, marine leisure, tourism, hospitality and related sectors which will make a real difference not only in the quality of life for the residents of Ailt an Chorráínn.

"But it will also give crucial support and confidence to the entire harbour and island community as it responds to post-pandemic recovery in the face of very significant economic challenges.”

According to the council's director of services, community development and planning services, Liam Ward this ‘Harbour to Island’ regeneration project gives is a clear signal of the council’s commitment to investing in the renewal and regeneration of its rural communities.

"And along with the entire community and all stakeholders, I am very much looking forward to the progression of this exciting project and delivery of the transformational regeneration proposed.”

The council has also been successful in securing funding under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund in the sum of €2.05m for the second phase redevelopment of the harbour.

The second phase of the project will deliver a new harbour and ferry terminal building together with an enterprise building in the newly transformed harbour environment.

The second phase of the project is scheduled to proceed to completion of the detailed design phase imminently in advance of a subsequent tender and construction process.

The project is co-funded by the council and the Department of Rural and Community Development under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund which is a flagship element of Project Ireland 2040.

If you have any enquiries about the project you can contact: regeneration@donegalcoco.ie