30 Mar 2022

Man punched to the ground during Letterkenny park assault

Man punched to the ground during assault in

Reporter:

Michelle NicPháidín

29 Mar 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Gardaí are appealing for information after a man was assaulted by a group of youths in Letterkenny Town Park.

The man was walking in the Bernard McGlinchey park on Thursday evening at 8.50pm when he was set upon by gang of young males.

Around six or seven youths were in the group. The youths punched the man to the ground and continued to punch him when he was lying on the ground.

Gardaí describe the victim’s injuries as not life-threatening. The youths left the scene on foot in the direction of Letterkenny University Hospital car park. Gardaí are also investigating the circumstances surrounding an assault on a woman in the Letterkenny area on Saturday night. The incident also involved a gang of youths. 

