Search

31 Mar 2022

Driver forced garda to jump out of his way at Covid-19 checkpoint 

Man previously jailed for manslaughter of garda tells court ‘he is still trying to get over it’

Martin McDermott who was last week released from prison.

Martin McDermott has pleaded guilty to endangering a garda at a Covid-19 checkpoint

Reporter:

Reporter

30 Mar 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A Donegal man who was jailed for the manslaughter of a garda in 2009 endangered the life of another garda by driving straight at him, a court has heard.

Martin McDermott appeared at Donegal Circuit Court after he had pleaded guilty to endangering Garda Martin Kilcoyne at Raymoghey, Manorcunningham, on April 14, 2020.

The 36-year-old also admitted drink driving, driving without a licence and assaulting Garda Kilcoyne on the same date.

Garda Kilcoyne was operating a Covid -19 checkpoint at 10.20pm. He was speaking to a female driver when another car approached. He had indicated to the other car to slow down when the driver he was speaking to shouted a warning.

The car approached at speed and swerved around the stationary car, forcing Garda Kilcoyne to jump out of the way. 

He said the car had ample opportunity to stop but it had accelerated towards him. He said he was fearful he could have been seriously injured.

If it was not for the warning from the other driver, he wouldn't have been able to jump out of the way of the car, he said.

Gardaí followed the car which swerved across the road and went around a bend on the wrong side of the road. 

The car lost control and attempted to drive on the wrong side of the dual carriageway against an oncoming car. 

The car came to a stop and the driver fled and hid in undergrowth. When the driver, McDermott, was found by gardaí,  he kicked Garda Kilcoyne in the chest and knocked him to the ground. He was abusive to gardaí and had to be restrained as he was taken to Letterkenny garda station. At the station, he was breathalysed and found to be positive for alcohol.

Suspended sentence for man who set fire to his mother's council house

The tenant had to move out of her Ballyshannon home while it was being repaired

McDermott has served a sentence for the manslaughter of Garda Gary McLoughlin.

He was driving a car which struck  Buncrana-based Garda McLoughlin who was manning a checkpoint at Burt on December 13, 2009.

McDermott had been trying to evade gardaí during a high-speed pursuit that lasted 30km and reached speeds of up to 150km/h.

The court heard he has 98 previous convictions for offences including forgery, theft, burglary and dangerous driving.

In a letter of apology he read in court, McDermott said there is not a day that he does not think about the crash that killed Garda McLoughlin and he is still trying to get over it.

The father of three said he became addicted to drugs in prison. He moved to Dublin to escape “media pressure” following his conviction where he abused alcohol and drugs.

He said he has a cyst on his brain and is on medication.

On the night in question, he made a foolish mistake to get into the car and drive.

McDermott said he knows that he has to turn his life around.

Defence counsel Garnet Orange SC said the accused knew he was driving when he shouldn’t have been and had accelerated to try to get around the garda.

He said it was a case of “potentially catastrophic bad driving”. 

Mr Orange said  McDermott has had “a lot of problems with the law” but had been keeping his head down up until the point he was detected.

He said McDermott had made a genuine expression of remorse and he appealed for leniency.

Judge John Aylmer adjourned the finalisation of sentencing.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media