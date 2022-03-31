Search

31 Mar 2022

Ógra Fhianna Fáil National Youth Conference in Dungloe this weekend

An Taoiseach and the many other Ministers, TDs, senators, councillors, and guest speakers will attend

Ógra Fhianna Fáil National Youth Conference in Dungloe this weekend

Taoiseach Micheal Martin will be in Dungloe this weekend

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

31 Mar 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

The long awaited Ógra Fhianna Fáil National Youth Conference will take place this weekend in Dungloe, with hundreds of delegates expected to flood into the County along with An Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD.

Ógra Fhianna Fáil gives young people an opportunity to get involved in local and national politics and have their voices heard.  For anyone who would like to get involved, you can do so at www.fiannafail.ie

 In a statement an Donegal Ógra Fhianna Fáil spokesperson said: “We are honoured to host this year’s National Youth Conference and to welcome all the delegates to County Donegal.

"It is a fabulous opportunity to showcase our wonderful county.  It is equally an honour to welcome An Taoiseach and the many other Ministers, TDs, senators, councillors, and guest speakers to Dungloe over the weekend.

"There will be many discussions over the course of the weekend on policy, local elections, and the prospect of a United Ireland.  We thoroughly hope everyone involved has a wonderful weekend and takes many happy memories away with them”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media