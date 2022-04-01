Gaoth Dobhair hotel to open its doors after three decades of closure

The former Ostán Glenveigh in Gaoth Dobhair will undergo a major development in the coming weeks which will result in a top-class accommodation, restaurants, cocktail bars, live-music venues, function rooms and a family entertainment centre.

The 19-bedroom hotel has been closed since 1999, when it was run by the well-known Barr family, who had carried out major renovations and a large extension to the hotel in 1991.

Shane Barr, of Gola Hospitality Ltd, and grandson of Dom Barr who ran the hotel for years, is behind the development of The Social, along with his wife, Elaine.

The newly opened Dodge Venue is part of The Social Hotel Complex, and major renovations have taken place there in recent months before the venues re-opened recently.

Sixty jobs will be created at The Social, and recruitment is to commence immediately.

The former Glenveigh Hotel was a very popular venue for weddings in the past and catered for over 500 guests at weddings and functions in the past.

Construction and renovations at The Social will commence in the coming weeks, with completion due later in the year.

Shane Barr of Gola Hospitality Ltd said: “We’re delighted to be in a position to invest locally in Gaoth Dobhair, and to provide much needed amenities for the tourism sector in the area, and create employment in the area. This is an exciting time for the tourism sector arising from the influx of tourists exploring the Wild Atlantic Way, not to mention the importance of our area as a cultural tourism destination, and we look forward to welcoming guests and visitors to The Social.”