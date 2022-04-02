Search

02 Apr 2022

Daniel joins Charlie and hundred on the hills today

Hundreds climb at various locations all over Donegal

Daniel joins Charlie and hundred on the hills today

Daniel with the man of the moment Charlie Bird at the top of Croagh Patrick earlier today

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

02 Apr 2022 10:33 PM

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

Hundreds of eager hill walkers, and a few who were powered on by enthusiasm and goodwill, ascended the hills of Donegal today to support the Climb with Charlie event.

The former RTÉ News correspondent Charlie Bird spearheaded the fundraising drive following his diagnosis of Motor Neurone Disease and to date, the money raised has exceeded €1 million which will go to the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House.

The country star, Daniel O'Donnell joined Charlie at the top of 'The Reek'. He described Charlie as "an amazing man" and joined in an emotional tribute to Charlie as hundreds sang and played music to mark the occasion.

Here at home groups from every part of the county took to the hills to help the fundraising venture. It was a fun-filled affair with friends organising groups to take part - it didn't matter the size or scale, it was the taking part that mattered.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media