04 Apr 2022

Donegal goes to the top for Climb with Charlie event

Groups from all over the county 'climb every mountain'

Connie Duffy

04 Apr 2022

Well done to the hundreds of people from all over Donegal who took to the hills and mountains to raise much-needed money for both the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House, the national suicide prevention charity, as part of the Climb with Charlie event.

The event certainly caught the public's imagination here in Donegal as groups everywhere got involved. At the moment the fund is looking like it will exceed the €2 million mark in the coming days.
Support A Great Cause https://www.climbwithcharlie.ie/

Due to Charlie's Motor Neurone diagnosis, the climb was an immense challenge but his determination shone through. The 72-year-old former RTE broadcast journalist was determined to finish the climb to highlight the vast mountains so many people have to climb in their everyday lives due to severe illness, physical and mental.
That touched a chord with everyone in Donegal, a country renowned for its efforts to help worthwhile charities. Communities organised their own groups, clubs and associations rallied their members and individuals rose to the challenge of taking part.

Well done everyone.

Remember if you have any pictures from the event you can send them to news@donegallive.ie and we would be grateful if you could include any available captions e.g. who, when and where. Use the Next> or click on picture to go through Picture Gallery.

