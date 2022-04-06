Letterkenny drug-driver was nearly 39 times over legal limit

A Letterkenny man who was almost 39 times the drug-driving limit has been put off the road.

Patrick Hannon, 35, of Crievesmith Park, Letterkenny, was stopped by Gardaí at College Road in Letterkenny on May 10, 2021.

Sergeant Jim Collins told the court that the reading showed a level of cocaine of 1956ng/ml. The legal limit is 50ng/ml.

Solicitor for Hannon, Mr Kieran Dillon, said his client was a 35-year-old father who worked full time as a distribution driver.

“As much as is commented about the reading, there was nothing untoward about the detection,” Mr Dillon said. “He engaged fully at the roadside and at the station.

“He is very family orientated and this is a great source of embarrassment. He wants to get this dealt with and put it behind him.

“Losing his licence would be detrimental to his employment.”

Hannon, the court heard, has no previous convictions.

Judge Alan Mitchell fined Hannon €100 and disqualified him for a period of one year.

The disqualification was postponed until September 1 to enable Hannon get his affairs in order.