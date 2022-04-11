Keynote speaker at the annual Drumboe Martyrs Commemoration announced

Sinn Féín North Belfast MP John Finucane will be the keynote speaker at the annual Drumboe Martyrs Commemoration on Easter Sunday in Stranorlar.

The parade will leave from Johnston’s Corner (McClay's Corner) in Stranorlar at 3pm.

Finucane is the son of the lawyer Pat Finucane, who was murdered in 1989 at his family home by loyalist paramilitaries, a murder that BBC News called "one of the most controversial killings during The Troubles". Finucane's father was a Roman Catholic from west Belfast, whilst his mother came from a Protestant family in east Belfast.

At the 2017 United Kingdom general election Finucane contested the Belfast North parliamentary constituency for Sinn Féin; the sitting MP was Nigel Dodds of the Democratic Unionist Party. Finucane secured Sinn Féin's highest vote share ever in the constituency but failed to unseat Dodds.

In 2019, Finucane ran for Belfast City Council in the Castle DEA. Also on the ballot were his former St Malachy's College classmates Mal O'Hara of the Green Party and Carl Whyte of the SDLP. Finucane won 1,650 votes, placing him second in the poll behind Nuala McAllister of the Alliance Party. He was consequently elected as a councillor.

Finucane was elected as Lord Mayor of Belfast in May 2019.

Shortly after being elected Lord Mayor at Belfast City Hall, he was informed by the Police Service of Northern Ireland that loyalists had made credible threats to his life and planned to attack his family home.

Finucane remarked: "I am committed to serving and representing all the people of this city and I will not be deterred from that by threats from anyone." The next day, he welcomed Charles, Prince of Wales to the city whilst he was on an official visit.

At the 2019 United Kingdom general election Finucane again contested Belfast North, winning the seat with 23,078 votes to Dodds' 21,135. He is the first Irish nationalist MP in the history of the constituency.