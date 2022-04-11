Well-known clothes shop generously donates clothing to displaced Ukrainians

The team at women's clothes shop Verve in Donegal Town have been deeply moved by the plight of the people of Ukraine who have had to flee their war-torn homeland.

Mary and the staff at Verve decided to do something to help those who had made it to Donegal.

They took to social media to say: "The local community of Donegal have been extremely kind and so many families and centres are providing them with accommodation.

"We have packed up 12 boxes full of brand new clothing from tops, trousers, jumpers etc with labels attached and we are donating these to the Ukrainian families.

"If you or anyone you know is hosting Ukrainian families please get in touch and we can arrange to give you a box.

"It is important to be there in time of need. We are with the Ukrainians."

The store can be contacted through its Facebook page Verve Donegal