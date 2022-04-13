Search

13 Apr 2022

New turf laws - Looking to rural Donegal to save the planet “is crazy”

Councillor says ban on gifting of turf in rural Ireland is not the answer

Turf fire

If people didn't have turf they would be freezing in their homes - Cllr Micheál Naughton

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

13 Apr 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

New legislation banning the sale or gifting of turf will disproportionately affect people in rural Donegal who are already struggling with rising energy costs. 

That is according to Cllr Micheál Naughton (FF) who has hit out at the shortsightedness of the new legislation due to take effect from September 1. Under the new regulations, placing on the market, sale, or distribution of turf will be illegal. 

Cllr Naughton said it was crazy to say that the answer to combating climate change lay with turf cutting and helping out neighbours in rural Ireland. 

Speaking passionately at the monthly MD meeting in Donegal Town on Tuesday, he pointed out: “A lot of families would be freezing in their houses if they didn't have turf at the moment. Oil rose by 125%, electricity prices are rising too.”

The councillor said he and his family had always cut turf and had always given some to people in the community.

“It is a case of rural people looking after rural people,” he said. “That is what rural Ireland is all about.”

Cllr Naughton acknowledged that air pollution and climate change were genuine concerns, and that burning coal was particularly bad for the environment.

However, he stressed: “We only account for 0.002% of air pollution. If we think the poor man in Donegal not cutting a bit of turf or passing a few bags on to a neighbour is going to save the world, we are at the wrong table.

“When you have so much pollution coming from Russia, China, Brazil and the US, and we are looking to rural Ireland to save the planet, it is crazy.”

Donegal County Council’s Environment Officer Suzanne Bogan responded by saying: “To the best of my knowledge, cutting turf on your own bog is to be allowed but the selling and giving of turf to other households is to be banned.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media