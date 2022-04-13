From broadcaster to the priesthood - Shaun Doherty’s unique journey

While every priest has a unique vocation that is specific to him alone, there are common signs and indications that are shared by most men who are called to serve at the altar.

To hear the news that former Highland Radio presenter, Shaun Doherty is to be ordained a deacon on June 15 in St Paul's Basilica in Rome certainly surprised many outside his inner circle.

Best known for his dulcet tones over the airwaves and someone who could speak on most subjects, he was the go-to man in the early days of local radio for over 30 years.

When he announced his surprise departure in June 2017 some expected this award-winning broadcaster would end up on another station, probably in Dublin or London, such was the esteem he was held in but no, Shaun had another pathway, one to the priesthood.

He details his chosen path in a new podcast with journalist and broadcaster, Colm Flynn, part of which will be broadcast on Easter Monday on RTÉ Radio One.

Entitled Pursuing a More Meaningful Life: Shaun Doherty, Colm explains how he met up with Shaun in Rome and learned he was studying in a seminary for men who decided to enter the priesthood in later life.

You can listen to the full interview here at:https://open.spotify.com/ episode/ 2mjS28RyRkmk1I3xN1YTHY?si= 4RpptLUGSmyCaGmVtpXc8g&utm_ source=native-share-menu

He explains his career at Highland Radio, his love for what he did, and how it flourished over the years and changed his life.

He recalls his childhood and his parents, his father from Clonmany and his mum from the Bogside in Derry and his life when they moved to England and how he returned to Ireland when he was 22 years old.

He had no immediate plans but knew he liked broadcasting so following roles in theatre, a short acting career in television, and films, he eventually made his way to pirate radio station DCR in Letterkenny.

"People used to ring me and tell me things and talk to me about their lives and I just always felt a connection with people."

This connection meant a lot to him and he thoroughly enjoyed his prime spot on the radio but always felt there was more out there. He said he just announced live on air that he would be leaving to explore other opportunities but even then no decision had been made.

He identified his close connection with the founder of the White Oaks Rehabilitation Centre near Bridgend, the late Fr Neal Carlin for his inspiration. He describes him as a “wonderfully gifted man” and by regularly visiting him at the Columba Community in Derry, grew to realise what his vocation in life might actually be.

He recalls how following a trip to the pilgrimage site Medjugorje in Bosnia-Herzegovina, he drew strength from the peace he found there and that added to Fr Neal's example, his decision to move to something else in life became clearer.

“I just felt God was calling me on a different channel, pardon the pun and I still feel it, it's a day-to-day thing. I didn't think that I would be in Rome.”

He went to the Irish College in Salamanca, Spain for a propaedeutic period first thanks to Bishop Donal McKeown in Derry, who has been very supportive of Shaun's choice.

“I was there for six months and then they made a recommendation. The bishop said what about the Beda in Rome. The Beda College is for older men who are interested in the priesthood. There are guys there from their 30s to their 60s and upwards, some of them who have had families and some of them like myself who have never had a family.”

He has now been in Rome for three years.

St Paul's Basilica in Rome where Shaun will be ordained a deacon on June 15

Shaun also talks about his decision now to go public.

“I have never really talked about it because I felt all along that this is something I have to pray about. You shouldn't have pressure on you during this discernment process and as I am coming up towards deaconate now is as good a time as any to be talking about it.”

Asked how his vocation spoke to him Shaun said it was something he felt inside.

“It's something as a young person I considered but life took me on a different path and we make choices, some good and some bad, and they make us the person we are but at that point in my life I felt very strongly and I would definitely say Fr Neal had a big influence on me as well.”

The wide-ranging interview examines the areas of priestly formation, human, spiritual, intellectual, and pastoral on his journey to the priesthood. He talks openly about adjusting to life in a seminary in Rome, studying things like philosophy and theology, and dealing with things like independence and obedience.

“It's been a great experience, it's tough, it's not easy but it's most rewarding.”

He does not shy away from what the church is facing in an emerging global society marked by rapid and profound changes - technological, economic, political, and cultural.

He says he also knows that it comes at a crucial moment when there is growing awareness that we are living in a time of reform and renewal in the Catholic Church.

“I know the church has come through a battering and negativity and we all know why and much of it is deserved.”

He added that while he was well aware of the public perception of the priesthood these days with the sex abuse scandals and how different it was joining now compared to 50 years ago, he was not really worried about it.

“I'd be well aware of it because I was involved in the interviews over the years with people who have suffered abuse because people are hurt and they are entitled to be hurt because of what the church or certain members of the church, have done but I can't be fatalistic and think, that's it, we shut the doors.

“We have to, as a church, be there, we need priests whether it's me or somebody else, there has to be someone who steps forward and please God, many more will.

“Let's not forget all the good. We are right to focus on people who have been hurt. I know as a broadcaster of 30 years, I've heard the stories, I've felt the pain, I've heard it, met and spoken first hand to many people who have suffered.

“I've also heard many many stories from people who have lots of good things to say about the church but because people are afraid that if they say something good they are in some ways excusing the bad or minimising the suffering of people and nobody wants to do that. Help us heal, help others to heal, be part of the solution.”

Shaun's previous broadcasting expertise has been called upon several times as he did several commentaries on official functions on Vatican Radio involving Pope Francis.

He points to young Catholics in particular not to be afraid to embrace the Sacraments.

Now with Easter, the most important time in the liturgical calendar and a most important time for Christians all over the world, Shaun reflects on why it is important to him

“Hope. If there was no Easter there is no point as St Paul said. If we have no resurrection there is no point in me being on this journey at all

“Ultimately we are looking not just towards this life but to the next life. We've all lost loved ones and I've lost very special people in my life as anybody who knows me will know, friends and family of course, and what stops me from despairing is the fact I know there's something else and I firmly, truly believe that in my heart. It's not something I say because I have to say, I believe it. Easter is our hope.”