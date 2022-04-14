Ongoing works at Meevagh Pier and future plans discussed on recent visit

Ongoing works at the pontoon project at Meevagh Pier were discussed at a recent meeting between Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal, Charlie McConalogue and the Coastguard at Meevagh.

The Meevagh Boatyard team, working on the Arranmore Ferry were also visited.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Liam Blaney was also in attendance.

Funding by the Minister was announced last year. The meeting also included discussions to future-proof the pier itself.

The Minister examining some of the important work taking place at present

The Minister viewed the pier and the Coastguard base at Meevagh where he was given an overview of the important work carried out by the Coastguard. The Minister then met with the Meevagh Boatyard team which is currently working on the Arranmore Ferry to prepare it for the new season.

The Arranmore Ferry is a vital service to Donegal islanders and visitors with the Minister speaking to Dominic Sweeney from the Boatyard team

Commenting, Minister McConalogue said:

“The Coastguard team at Meevagh do essential and courageous work for the community and it was an honour to meet the team and to discuss their ongoing work and their suggestions to future-proof the pier at Meevagh.

"I was delighted to secure €150k last year for pontoons at the pier. It was great to meet with the Meevagh Boatyard team again too and to see first hand their current work on the Arranmore Ferry which is an integral amenity for the island community.”

Cllr Blaney added: “It was good to meet with representatives of the Coastguard at their base beside Meevagh and to see first hand the challenges they encounter. It reinforces the urgency in working on a new slipway which would also benefit leisure users."