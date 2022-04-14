Search

Litter louts watch out! - Council ready to swoop as soon as new law is passed

Legislation will allow for use of cctv and other forms of digital detection

Bird eating discarded hot food packaging. PHOTO: Siobhan McNamara

Siobhan McNamara

Litter louts can expect swift action from Donegal County Council as soon as legislation is passed to allow use of CCTV and other digital detection technologies.

The legislation is currently going through the Oireachtas. 

Tuesday’s meeting of the Municipal District (MD) of Donegal saw community groups come in for much praise for mammoth efforts in clean-ups. However, the Spring Clean programme highlighted the extent of the littering and illegal dumping problem in the county.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal MD, Cllr Barry Sweeny said: “I commend everyone who went out and took part in clean-ups.

“But it has to be said that there are some people and no matter what awareness campaigns we carry out, they won’t change their behaviour.

“I want a strong message to go out that illegal dumping will not be tolerated and we will be cracking down on litter louts.

“Donegal County Council has cameras at the ready. We should not have to depend on the good people in communities to go out picking up other people’s litter.”

News

