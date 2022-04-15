Falcarragh vigil for in honour and remembrance of Sligo murder victims

A vigil in honour and remembrance of Sligo murder victims Michael Snee and Aidan Moffitt is being held on Friday evening, April 15 at 6pm at the Crossroads in Falcarragh.
Anyone who is coming along is invited to bring candles, flowers and pride flags.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.