Man released following arrest for alleged assault in Castlefin

The 30-year-old man arrested following an assault in Castlefin on Saturday night has been released from garda custody.

The incident occurred in the Emmet Park housing estate before midnight. It is understood it was a fight between two men. The injured party was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with severe head injuries where he remains in a stable but very serious condition.

Gardaí arrested a man in connection with the incident He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Letterkenny Garda Station.

According to a garda spokesman today, (Monday), the man has since been released and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

"Investigations into the incident are ongoing, he added.

There has been a reaction locally to the horrific nature of the attack. Residents were stunned to discover what had happened.

Local councillor, Gary Doherty said the entire community is sickened and horrified that Castlefin is in the news for the wrong reasons once again.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the young man who is currently in hospital with sickening injuries and his poor family who are having to cope with this terrible ordeal."

He added if anyone has any information which may be of assistance please contact Letterkenny Garda Station on (074) 91 67100.