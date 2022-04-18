Search

18 Apr 2022

Man released following arrest for alleged assault in Castlefin

"Entire community is sickened and horrified" - Cllr Gary Doherty

Man released following arrest for alleged assault in Castlefin

Man rreleased from Letterkenny Garda Station

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

18 Apr 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

The 30-year-old man arrested following an assault in Castlefin on Saturday night has been released from garda custody.

The incident occurred in the Emmet Park housing estate before midnight. It is understood it was a fight between two men. The injured party was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with severe head injuries where he remains in a stable but very serious condition.

Gardaí arrested a man in connection with the incident He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Letterkenny Garda Station.

According to a garda spokesman today, (Monday), the man has since been released and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

"Investigations into the incident are ongoing, he added.

There has been a reaction locally to the horrific nature of the attack. Residents were stunned to discover what had happened.

Local councillor, Gary Doherty said the entire community is sickened and horrified that Castlefin is in the news for the wrong reasons once again.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the young man who is currently in hospital with sickening injuries and his poor family who are having to cope with this terrible ordeal."

He added if anyone has any information which may be of assistance please contact Letterkenny Garda Station on (074) 91 67100.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media