19 Apr 2022

Letterkenny resident makes grim discovery of tyres slashed on car

Door of car was also forced open

Michelle NicPhaidin

19 Apr 2022 1:33 PM

news@donegallive.ie

A Letterkenny resident woke up to find three tyres on their car slashed and the door of their vehicle forced open, gardaí report. 

Letterkenny gardaí are investigating the criminal damage incident that occurred at Fairgreen Park, Letterkenny on Wednesday, April 13 between 00.15am and 10am. Nothing was stolen from the car.

Gardaí are appealing to anybody who may have seen or heard anything between those times in that area that might help progress our investigation to contact gardaí in Letterkenny on 074 91 67100.

News

