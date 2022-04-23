Ombudsman for Children to visit Donegal schools next week

The Ombudsman for Children Dr Niall Muldoon will visit a number of schools in Donegal next week.

The Donegal Town man will visit 11 schools in the county on April 25 and 26 including three on Árainn Mhór.

During the visit he will highlight the rights of children and the work of the Ombudsman for Children’s Office (OCO).

Dr Muldoon will be joined by the OCO’s participation and rights education unit. This is the first time that Dr Muldoon will visit Donegal on behalf of the OCO. The visit will take in schools in Donegal Town, Ballyshannon, Ballybofey and Stranorlar, as well as Árainn Mhór.

Speaking ahead of the visit Dr Muldoon said: “This is a really important trip for the OCO as it marks the start of a national rollout of visits we plan to make to schools in more remote locations on the islands around Ireland. These are in regions that would typically find it more difficult to access our Office and the services we provide, so we are delighted to finally get the chance to make this trip.

“The past two years of the pandemic have been such a challenging time for children and young people across Ireland, and I’m sure the students in the schools we visit will have so much to tell us about how they’ve fared and what they’re up to now. One of the worst parts about the Covid restrictions for our office was not being able to get out and visit schools or welcome any of the children into the OCO. We are really looking forward to getting back out on the road and meeting all these wonderful school communities in person again.”