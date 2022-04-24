Search

24 Apr 2022

Gardaí appeal for consideration from spectators ahead of Donegal game

Large crowds are expected in Ballybofey for the game between Donegal and Armagh

Gardaí are appealing for consideration for local people in the area of MacCumhaill Park

24 Apr 2022 1:33 PM

Gardaí are appealing for consideration for locals from those attending the Ulster Senior Football Championship quarter-final between Donegal and Armagh which takes place in Ballybofey at 2pm today.

They are appealing for consideration for local people in the area of MacCumhaill Park and are asking spectators only to park where it is legal and safe to do so. 

Those attending the game are also being asked to ensure they are not blocking access for emergency vehicles. 

Large crowds are expected and gardaí are appealing to those attending the game to leave extra time when travelling to Ballybofey and to drive at a safe speed.

News

