Gardaí appeal for consideration from spectators ahead of Donegal game

Gardaí are appealing for consideration for local people in the area of MacCumhaill Park
Gardaí are appealing for consideration for locals from those attending the Ulster Senior Football Championship quarter-final between Donegal and Armagh which takes place in Ballybofey at 2pm today.
They are appealing for consideration for local people in the area of MacCumhaill Park and are asking spectators only to park where it is legal and safe to do so.
Those attending the game are also being asked to ensure they are not blocking access for emergency vehicles.
Large crowds are expected and gardaí are appealing to those attending the game to leave extra time when travelling to Ballybofey and to drive at a safe speed.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.