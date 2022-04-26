Exciting new single from Maria McCormack

Maria McCormack has been busy writing and recording her second album. It's been four years since her last release and she is excited to share new music. Maria writes in various styles never leaving the listener knowing what she may create next.

Her debut album, I Choose To Love was a collection of songs that transported you from a wine bar in Paris to a downtown pub in New York all the while telling you stories from her own life.

The album received national and international airplay. The single Wished Harder Before made it to number three on the RTE Radio 1 charts and the album was featured on the BBC Ulster's Eve Blair Show as album of the week.

Girl with good intentions is her new single and this time she has gone for a gypsy jazz feel. Featuring Mick McCarney on guitar, Billy Robinson on bass, Laurence Doherty on drums, and Peadar Coll on fiddle. the track was recorded and produced by Billy Robinson in the Groove Shack recording studio in Ramelton.

"This song explains how not everyone wants to be seduced with champagne and dinner for a one-night stand," says Maria.

The song became available on Bandcamp yesterday, Monday, April 25 and will be on Spotify, Itunes, and all the other music platforms from May 6.

The official music video was filmed in Blake's bar, Letterkenny. It will be released today, Tuesday April 26 on Maria's YouTube channel.

Along with some solo gigs and festival appearances coming up, Maria will be supporting the amazing Damien Dempsey in Gaoth Dobhair very soon. It's not the first time Maria has shared the stage with big names as she has supported Aslan both in Letterkenny and the Millennium Forum in Derry.