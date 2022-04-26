Popular radio presenter to return to airwaves

Lee Gooch
Popular Highland Radio broadcaster, Lee Gooch is set to return to the airwaves on Tuesday, May 3.
Lee has been out of action since January 2021 when his son Noah, who celebrated his seventh birthday yesterday, (Monday), was diagnosed with Leukemia.
The presenter will revive his Naughty Alarm Clock show starting at 6.30am every weekday morning and entertain all the early morning risers with his chirpy brand of fun, competitions, music, and of course all-round entertainment as only he can.
Lee said he was grateful for all the support he received during his year out.
"I'm delighted to return after over a year out. Thankfully Noah is doing much better now and receiving treatment every day. Everyone was so supportive when I was off and I am so grateful for that. It was a big help," he added.
