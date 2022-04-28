Special performance to be dedicated to late Sr Concepta Murphy, Ballyshannon

On Thursday, May 5 The Jim Rafferty Foundation in association with Ulster University Choir makes a welcome return to fund-raising and music-making in an evening of sacred choral music entitled Requiem to be held at St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon.

Dr Shaun Ryan, conductor of Ulster University Choir and Chairman of The Jim Rafferty Foundation, told the Donegal Democrat:

“This is an evening of great significance as, not only will the concert represent our first public event since before the pandemic began, the performance is dedicated to the memory of the late Sister Concepta Murphy, who sadly passed away in September, 2020, at a time when Covid restrictions did not allow for the people of Donegal and beyond to pay their respects and express condolences to family and friends.

“I’m delighted we will now have the opportunity to do just that.”

The Jim Rafferty Foundation was established in 2016 to mark the tenth anniversary of Jim Rafferty’s passing, and it is fitting that a commemoration for Sr Concepta is to be presented by this organisation in particular.

Mr Rafferty and Sr Concepta worked hand-in-hand to bring about huge and lasting changes to the music education landscape in Donegal. Together, in 1985, they established the Donegal School of Music.

The late Jim Rafferty

The mission statement was clear: “to address the impoverishment of classical instrumental tuition in County Donegal” – and put together a voluntary committee of like-minded people to progress this.

Within a few years, and off the back of the success Mr Rafferty had achieved in Glenties with brass tuition, the pair established the Donegal Youth Orchestra.



Dr Ryan explained: “We owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to Jim Rafferty and Sr Concepta Murphy for their pioneering work in establishing the foundations and structures that have underpinned coordinated music education for the young people of Co Donegal.

And, with thanks to the ongoing work of the Donegal Music Education Partnership and the Donegal School of Music, the Donegal Youth Orchestra continues to go from strength to strength and has given many high-profile performances, including a live broadcast on RTÉ Junior digital radio and a concert with the world-renowned group, Altan.

The Ulster University Choir

In addition, the DMEP delivers in the region of over five hundred classes for orchestral instrumentalists as well as tuition in piano and Irish traditional music, together with more than a dozen performance groups across the county.

The evening of sacred choral music will be performed by the Ulster University Choir, conducted by Dr Ryan.

The choir regularly contributes to charity fund-raising including BBC Children in Need, The Samaritans, Action Cancer, Hands that Talk, Macmillan Cancer Support, St Vincent de Paul Society/The Salvation Army Christmas Toys Appeal and Foyle Hospice to name but a few.

The programme also features pieces performed by the Donegal Youth Choir, established by Shaun Ryan in 2006 in memory of Jim Rafferty.

This youth choir continues to grow under Sara Laughlin, who has been the DYC conductor/director for the last 12 years.

The concert starts at 7.30pm and admission is free with a collection in aid of The Jim Rafferty Foundation.