Search

28 Apr 2022

Special performance to be dedicated to late Sr Concepta Murphy, Ballyshannon

The Jim Rafferty Foundation in association with Ulster University Choir

Special performance to be dedicated to late Sr Concepta Murphy, Ballyshannon

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

28 Apr 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

michael.mchugh@iconicnews.ie

On Thursday, May 5 The Jim Rafferty Foundation in association with Ulster University Choir makes a welcome return to fund-raising and music-making in an evening of sacred choral music entitled Requiem to be held at St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon.
Dr Shaun Ryan, conductor of Ulster University Choir and Chairman of The Jim Rafferty Foundation, told the Donegal Democrat:
“This is an evening of great significance as, not only will the concert represent our first public event since before the pandemic began, the performance is dedicated to the memory of the late Sister Concepta Murphy, who sadly passed away in September, 2020, at a time when Covid restrictions did not allow for the people of Donegal and beyond to pay their respects and express condolences to family and friends.
“I’m delighted we will now have the opportunity to do just that.”
The Jim Rafferty Foundation was established in 2016 to mark the tenth anniversary of Jim Rafferty’s passing, and it is fitting that a commemoration for Sr Concepta is to be presented by this organisation in particular.
Mr Rafferty and Sr Concepta worked hand-in-hand to bring about huge and lasting changes to the music education landscape in Donegal. Together, in 1985, they established the Donegal School of Music.

The late Jim Rafferty 

The mission statement was clear: “to address the impoverishment of classical instrumental tuition in County Donegal” – and put together a voluntary committee of like-minded people to progress this.
Within a few years, and off the back of the success Mr Rafferty had achieved in Glenties with brass tuition, the pair established the Donegal Youth Orchestra.


Dr Ryan explained: “We owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to Jim Rafferty and Sr Concepta Murphy for their pioneering work in establishing the foundations and structures that have underpinned coordinated music education for the young people of Co Donegal.
And, with thanks to the ongoing work of the Donegal Music Education Partnership and the Donegal School of Music, the Donegal Youth Orchestra continues to go from strength to strength and has given many high-profile performances, including a live broadcast on RTÉ Junior digital radio and a concert with the world-renowned group, Altan.

The Ulster University Choir 

In addition, the DMEP delivers in the region of over five hundred classes for orchestral instrumentalists as well as tuition in piano and Irish traditional music, together with more than a dozen performance groups across the county.
The evening of sacred choral music will be performed by the Ulster University Choir, conducted by Dr Ryan.

The choir regularly contributes to charity fund-raising including BBC Children in Need, The Samaritans, Action Cancer, Hands that Talk, Macmillan Cancer Support, St Vincent de Paul Society/The Salvation Army Christmas Toys Appeal and Foyle Hospice to name but a few.

The programme also features pieces performed by the Donegal Youth Choir, established by Shaun Ryan in 2006 in memory of Jim Rafferty.
This youth choir continues to grow under Sara Laughlin, who has been the DYC conductor/director for the last 12 years.

The concert starts at 7.30pm and admission is free with a collection in aid of The Jim Rafferty Foundation.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media