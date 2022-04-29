Burst water main leaves a mini-river running down Letterkenny road

The scene in the Glencar Irish area
Residents in part of Letterkenny were surprised to see what was like a mini-river flowing down a busy road in the town earlier today.
A water main burst in the Glencar Irish area and large amounts of fluid gushed down the road in what is a residential area.
Local councillor Gerry McMonagle said: “I was contacted by a resident this morning on their way to work, who said that there was a river running down the road.”
Cllr McMonagle contacted Irish Water who were on site shortly afterwards to attend to the issue.
