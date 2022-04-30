Alert: Falls of heavy rain expected as Donegal weather warning for rain issued

A Status Yellow weather warning has been issued for Donegal with immediate affect with falls of heavy rain at times today Saturday and overnight.
The Met Éireann Weather Warning, indicates that the heaviest falls on higher ground.
The warning is valid until 9am on Sunday, May 1.
Please take extra precautions while driving on roads over this bank holiday period.
