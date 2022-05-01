Search

01 May 2022

Weather Forecast - Sunday May1, 2022

Cloudy with outbreaks of rain

Cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain

Cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 May 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Today the weather will be generally cloudy for much of the day with outbreaks of rain continuing through the morning.

It will gradually become drier, brighter from the north during the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees with mostly moderate westerly winds easing light and variable during the afternoon.

Tonight will become mainly dry with some clear spells, as isolated patches of light rain or drizzle tend to fizzle out.

Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees, with some mist and fog patches forming, as light variable winds fall calm in places.

The Pollen Forecast is moderate today and on Monday.

The Solar UV Index is generally low today and on Monday but moderate in any sunshine.

Tomorrow, Bank Holiday Monday, will start fairly cloudy in the morning with scattered showers breaking up the cloud early in the afternoon, but they will become more isolated by evening leaving long dry periods and sunny intervals.

Highs of 13 to 15 degrees, in light northerly or variable breezes.

