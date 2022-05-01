Search

01 May 2022

Donegal's Swan Park ready for Summer

Official Opening in near future

Swan Park

Minister Charlie McConalogue and Cllr Rena Donaghey see ongoing work at Swan Park

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 May 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

The good news is Donegal's iconic Swan Park will be ready for Summer 2022.

Following extensive flood damage to the park in 2017, Donegal County Council began an extension €2.3m project to restore the park and to upgrade it.

The works are almost complete with an official opening expected this Summer.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal T.D., Charlie McConalogue and Cllr Rena Donaghey recently went to Swan Park, Buncrana, to meet with workers getting the restoration project ready for Summer.

Commenting on the work in progress, the Minister said: “It is fantastic to see the park looking so well and the Donegal County Council and construction teams have done a wonderful job in restoring this important amenity. I’m looking forward to enjoying the park in the good weather.”

Cllr Donaghey said “It is a credit to Eamon Mahon, his team and the local contractors for the fine job they have done to date. Anyone who has not been to see Swan Park should make it a must"

News

