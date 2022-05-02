Search

02 May 2022

ATU Sligo to host its first on campus Open Day as a University this Saturday

ATU Sligo to host its first on campus Open Day as a University this Saturday

ATU Sligo Campus

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

02 May 2022 1:33 PM

ATU Sligo will welcome perspective students and their families to an on-campus Open Day this Saturday May 7.

The event, which will take place from 10am to 2pm, will be their first Open Day as Atlantic Technological University.

The Open Day is an excellent opportunity to discover all that ATU Sligo has to offer as a third level destination. Interested students and their families are encouraged to attend, as a packed schedule of events will ensure no questions remain unanswered.

Open Day visitors will have the opportunity to talk with academics, current students and the student support teams. Visitors will also see first-hand the modern campus facilities through a mixture of interactive workshops, demonstrations and campus tours.

A hop on/hop off bus will tour the purpose-built student villages which surround the campus throughout the day.

Two guest speakers will also attend the Open Day. Sean Lally, The Study Coach, is first up at 10.30am. Sean will discuss how to maximise study time ahead of the Leaving Cert.

He will also offer advice to those returning to education. The second talk, which will take place at 1.30pm, will focus on mental health and wellbeing. The Wolf Academy will deliver an insightful and inspirational talk about protecting your health and wellbeing around the time of exams, and in everyday life.


iRadio will also be present on the day and will have some great prizes to giveaway. A Sligo Discount Sheet for Open Day attendees will allow a 10% discount at various coffee shops, restaurants and clothes shops in Sligo, Strandhill and Rosses Point. Meanwhile, a parking voucher will allow Free Parking at several Sligo County Council carparks on the day.

Marketing & Student Recruitment Manager at ATU Sligo, Cleo Devaney, is looking forward to welcoming prospective students to the in-person event:

“This is the perfect opportunity to get a sense of college life at ATU Sligo and the exciting future we can offer. We have packed our Open Day schedule to ensure attendees leave with all the information they need. We are very excited to welcome prospective students and their families to our campus.”

ATU Sligo has seen an increase in popularity in recent years. A 32% increase in applicants in 2021 has once again been mirrored thus far in 2022.

The free CAO Change of Mind Facility runs from May 5th to July 1st which means there is still time to select ATU Sligo as part of your CAO application.

