Car was keyed while owner walked in Marble Hill

Gardaí in Milford are appealing for information in relation to a criminal damage incident that happened at Marble Hill, Dunfanaghy on Thursday, April 28 between 9pm and 10.05pm.
A car was parked along the roadside while the owner went walking on the beach. While the car was unattended it was keyed on the passenger door and the passenger side back panel.
No attempt was made to gain entry to the car. If anybody observed any suspicious activity in the area on that date or if they have any information that might assist please contact Milford Garda Station on 074 91 53060.
