Search

03 May 2022

Car was keyed while owner walked in Marble Hill

Gardaí investigating criminal damage incident

Car was keyed while owner walked in Marble Hill

Reporter:

Michelle NicPháidín

03 May 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Gardaí in Milford are appealing for information in relation to a criminal damage incident that happened at Marble Hill, Dunfanaghy on Thursday, April 28 between 9pm and 10.05pm.

A car was parked along the roadside while the owner went walking on the beach. While the car was unattended it was keyed on the passenger door and the passenger side back panel.

Russian TV graphic shows a nuclear device exploding 300km off the north-west of Donegal

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan says he expects Irish diplomats will make the state’s reaction to the clip known

No attempt was made to gain entry to the car. If anybody observed any suspicious activity in the area on that date or if they have any information that might assist please contact Milford Garda Station on 074 91 53060. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media