Ciarán Hinds enjoys craic, ceol and GAA in Carrick

Actor Ciaran Hinds with Michael McGill, Evelyn Byrne and Cian McGinley
Belfast actor Ciarán Hinds popped into a Carrick pub on Bank Holiday Monday.
The veteran actor is in south Donegal to star in the blockbuster film ‘In the Land of Saints and Sinners’.
Hollywood icon Liam Neeson stars alongside Hinds in the Robert Lorenz-directed film.
Hinds called into Evelyn’s Central Bar in Carrick on Monday.
A session of traditional Irish music was in full swing as Hinds enjoyed a pint of Guinness.
Hinds popped in behind the bar with Michael McGill, Evelyn Byrne and Cian McGinley.
Hinds caught up with the Naomh Columba senior ladies team who lost out to Downings in the intermediate final at the Donegal Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta in Portsalon earlier in the day.
Some of the Naomh Columba senior ladies squad with Ciarán Hinds
Hinds and Neeson are filming around Glencolmcille, Kilcar and the surrounding areas.
Colm Meaney, Kerry Condon and Jack Gleeson are also on the cast list.
Filming is expected to last until June and several companies, including Netflix, have already pre-bought the flick.
Several locals have been added as extras on the set and one described Hinds as a ‘lovely man’.
