Weather should be good for tonight's charity walk

According to the Donegal Weather Channel people taking part in tonight's Darkness into Light events across the county will enjoy reasonably good weather.
Walks to raise funds for Pieta will take place at 13 different locations all over the county. The action kicks off around 4.15am at most locations.
According to a post on its Facebook page today Donegal Weather Channel says it will be dry with some clear spells but some mist and fog will also form in places over the morning, especially across the midlands, west, and south.
It also predicts that temperatures will range between 5C to 10C.
