07 May 2022

Donegal Person of the Year launches DIL walk  in Carrick



"You are the light that will ignite hope in so many hearts"

A section of the large crowd that took part in the Darkness Into Light event in Carrick this morning

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

07 May 2022 7:33 AM

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

Donegal Person of the Year Noel Cunningham was the guest speaker at the Darkness Into Light event in Carrick this morning.

He praised everyone that took part - especially Anne Marie for providing a dance warm-up at the start of the event and said it was wonderful to see such a huge turnout for a very worthy cause.

In an emotional and poignant address, Noel talked about how important it was for people to take part and for them to realise their efforts did make a difference to someone, somewhere.

"Because of the support last year they [Pieta] were able to provide an incredible amount of intervention and help thanks to people like you who come out to walk in towns, villages, and cities.

"We are today united on this walk. You are putting your arms around all of us that have lost a loved one to suicide. You are giving us a time to remember, a time to heal, a time to hope. You are helping all who are struggling not to lose heart but to hold on and to find a way out of the darkness. 

"You are showing and shining a light on the shadow of stigma, the stigma that surrounds things that we don't always understand. You are making it easier for all of us to speak up, to talk about how we are feeling, and more importantly that key element, to be able to ask for help. You are the light that will ignite hope in so many hearts. You are bringing the power of hope into many, many lives and in many ways you today are the light in the dark," he said.

He added it was important to keep in their hearts those who felt trapped in the dark, those hounded by sadness, and those who are in an empty place.

"We are armed with the courage to listen, to talk, and to care. We walk on with unshaken purpose, with undivided strength, and with every step, we look for acceptance, we commit to hope, and more importantly, we commit to life. Go walk with a spring in your step," he said.

